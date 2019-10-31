Thursday October 31, 2019 -Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for forcing Jubilee to support McDonald Mariga in the upcoming Kibra by-election.





On Wednesday evening, Keter shared a screenshot of a text message from DP Ruto, asking him and other MPs to help the Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga as he contests the Kibra by-election.





“ Members, as you are aware, there is a general election happening in Kibra. We need 75 MPs to help as agents to protect Mariga’s Jubilee vote. Please register by tomorrow Thursday, 31st October by 3pm ,” the SMS stated and was signed as “William Ruto Deputy Leader, Jubilee.”





Keter proceeded to share the message on social media, and blasted the DP for asking him to support Mariga whom he described as a non-starter.





“ No amount of lobbying nor intimidation is going to make me support a non-starter like Mariga who has never voted in his life and is not even from Kibra period!!! #Kwendeni uko ,” Keter stated.





The sharp-tongue legislator has had a frosty relationship with Ruto which has been marked by frequent war of words since 2013.



