Thursday, October 31, 2019 - Gaming firm, SportPesa, has left tongues wagging after it withdrew a termination notice it had sent to its employees.





The Betting firm sent home 400 employees earlier this month after announcing its plan to close operations in Kenya until the “hostile business environment” in the country improves.





While announcing the decision to its staff, the gaming firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Karauri said:





“ “I don’t know what to say, but it appears this journey cannot continue. I’m disappointed,”

Sportpesa was the largest gaming firm in the country controlling over 70% of the market until the Government canceled its license over a tax dispute.





The firm also took issue with the Government's decision to impose a 20 per cent tax on all betting stakes, a move that the firms said was damaging on both their customers and treasury.





" This will have severe consequences for licensed betting companies, which dutifully pay their taxes and ultimately will lead to a decline in Government tax revenue to near zero and will halt all investments in sports in Kenya,”





"Until such a time that adequate taxation and non-hostile regulatory environment is returned, the SportPesa brand will halt operations in Kenya," a statement from the firm read.





On October 3, the firm made good its threat and closed shop rendering over 400 employees jobless.





However, an email sent to their former employees by the HR manager, indicates that the firm has withdrawn the termination notice leaving many wondering if they are planning to resume operations.