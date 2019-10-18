Friday, October 18, 2019- SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri has often exhibited his love for the finer things in life since he became a public figure following the inception of the online gaming platform.





The former Kenya Airways pilot loves his big boy toys and his lavish parking lot boasts a BMW 3 series and a Mercedes Maybach S600, a Bentley Continental GT Speed, a Rolls-Royce and the famous Range Rover Overfinch.





However, it appears even before the SportPesa millions, Karauri, was a serious petrol head after he shared a photo of his first car, a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII.





While sharing the photo of the silver beauty, Karauri captioned: “My first love ❤ ️ #TBT,”









Check out some of his expensive toys below.







