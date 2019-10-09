Wednesday October 9,2019 - Divers from South Africa have finally located bodies of Miriam Kighenda and her 4 year old, Amanda Mutheu, who drowned into the Indian Ocean 10 days ago.





The divers were hired by the family after Kenya Navy and Kenya Ferry Services said they were unable to trace the bodies of the two.





Miriam’s vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean along the Likoni Channel in an accident that attracted national interest given the delayed recovery of the bodies.





Addressing journalists, South African divers said the exercise had been hampered by poor visibility but they used advanced technology to locate the vehicle and the bodies.





However, Government spokesman, Cyrus Oguna, said Kenya Navy did a lot of work in trying to recover the bodies of the two.





He also dismissed claims that Kenya Navy officers were doing nothing towards retrieving the bodies



