Tuesday, October 22, 2019- Kenyan gospel singer, Linet Munyali alias Size 8, has gone public about her pregnancy, months after suffering a miscarriage.





The ‘Mateke’ hit-maker shared a photo of her growing baby bum and narrated the struggles she has one through in a bid to get another baby.





The singer and her Husband, DJ MO, have a daughter called Wambo.





Taking to Instagram she wrote: “And to God be the glory!!!!! This far I can testify of His grace ,His faithfulness, His mercy and love for me and my unborn baby....... though we've walked thru the valley of the shadow of death God has been our protection our cover, thru tears and thru pain God has covered us under His mighty wing!!!! And I did not lose this pregnancy!!!!





“Soon and very soon I will hold my baby in my hands because this far God has fought for us!!!!! The journey this far has not been easy full of hurdles but His grace has been our strength ,”



Her hubby DJ Mo is among those who congratulated her saying: “Congrats babe, Glory to God, shukuru mzee kazi amefanya sio jokes…”



See her photo below.



