Thursday October 24, 2019 -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko trained his guns at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission after a frustrating summon on September 4, by the agency over suspicious garbage collection tenders issued by the county.





Speaking during an interview with Tony Gachoka of KTN yesterday, Sonko disclosed that he had privately investigated the agency and had summed up dossiers against them.





The controversial governor stated that he had a file that had over 4000 documents and he intended to present to President Uhuru Kenyatta .





"I will leave this copy of this file with you (Tony Gachoka) and one I will take to Kenyatta. There is a case I was pursuing within Nairobi City and were wanted a report from Integrity House.”





"I myself am investigating the EACC. As Kenya Revenue Authority pushes us to pay our taxes as a county, we the county also push our residents to pay their taxes," Sonko revealed.





Sonko spent over 9 hours at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after he was summoned by EACC on September 3 to answer questions relating to garbage disposal tenders awarded to 13 firms by City Hall.





President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom Sonko intends to seek audience from after his investigation of the anti-corruption body, has been vocal on his dissociation with corrupt leaders in Kenya.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



