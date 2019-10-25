Friday, October 25, 2019

- Controversial Nigerian singer and notorious fraudster (Yahoo Boy), Naira Marley, has stunned netizens after he shared a video himself and his crew having good time in a strip club.





Naira Marley is currently facing credit fraud charges but it seems he’s not losing sleep over the court case against him.





When a twitter user slammed him for promoting prostitution and immorality, the singer responded by calling him stupid and went on to lecture him the difference between a stripper and prostitute.





“Hello stupid, the difference between stripper and prostitute Strippers remove their clothing, especially as a form of paid entertainment while prostitute is a person who performs sexual activity for payment.” He wrote.





Watch the video below.



