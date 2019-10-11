Friday, October 11, 2019

-When night falls, Keekorok road in downtown Nairobi is turned into a den of debauchery as men flock to their favourite strip clubs located along the infamous back-street.





Club Bavon is among the most popular strip clubs in downtown Nairobi and what happens there at night can be compared to Sodom and Gommorah.





A reveler secretly recorded a video of a stripper entertaining starved men at the infamous strip club that proves we are living in the end times.



She rubbed her private parts, exposed her bare butt and sleepy boobs as horny men watched.





Watch this madness ladies and gentlemen.







