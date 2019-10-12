Saturday, October 12, 2019

-This slay queen left little to imagine after she stepped out to a night club dressed to kill and accidentally exposed her private parts.





Rocking a skimpy black dress, the naughty slay queen spread her thighs wide open while smoking shisha and flashed her private parts with reckless abandon.





These days, most slay queens are shamelessly walking in public without wearing panties.





They call themselves “team commando”, a term used to describe ladies who are “allergic” to panties.





It seems pantie companies may soon close shop as more ladies join the infamous “Team Commando”.





Here’s a photo of the slay queen flashing her private parts.







