Friday October 25, 2019 -The cold-blooded murder of Catholic priest, Father Michael Maingi, has taken a new twist.





This is after it emerged that the Rev. Father was involved in cultic activities that is why he was killed when he leaked some secrets of the cult.





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday reported that slain priest’s murder was linked to cult activities.





The detectives arrested 46-year-old Kavivya Mwangangi at Kategi, Mbeere Embu County on Thursday, October 24 and found out the scary details of the murder.





DCI, through their Twitter, stated that Father Maingi's murder was the subject of investigations with the possibility of illuminati involvement.





"The detectives are further investigating the possibility of the murder by the said suspect and his accomplice Michael Mutunga, being connected to a cult which Mutunga is suspected to be part of, after a filled application form by him to join illuminatiam cult in September 2018 was recovered from Mwangangi's rented house," the tweet read.





The detectives also found blood-stained clothes at the suspect's house. They also discovered a mobile phone and a SIM card reported to have received money from the late priest before he was killed.





A notebook bearing a list of names and phone numbers of probable members of the secret society was also retrieved from the house.

