Friday, October 25, 2019 - Days after revealing that she will soon be a mum to her second child, gospel singer, Size 8, has taken to social media to celebrate her hubby, DJ MO.





The celebrity couple have been married for close to six years now and are proud parents of a beautiful daughter, Ladasha Belle Wambo.





The pregnancy news comes several months after Size 8 suffered a miscarriage and she has penned a sweet message for her hubby for ‘holding her hand’ throughout.





The ‘Mateke’ hit-maker shared a photo holding hands with DJ MO and wrote:





“When the fight is getting tougher and the flames are raising higher. The best thing is to do though not easy is to hold each other’s hands ignore the flames and focus on the bright future ahead with hearts full of faith in Jehovah who is a promise keeping god……….. @djmokenya thanks for holding my hand thru it all!!!! May your doors fly open with abundant blessings from our faithful god………..”