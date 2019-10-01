Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - Soulful Kenyan singer, Otile Brown, has proven that he doesn’t hold a grudge against his ex-girlfriend, socialite Vera Sidika.





This is after the Chaguo La Moyo hit-maker took to Instagram to wish the curvy and voluptuous socialite a happy birthday with a sweet message.





The talented singer posted a picture of Vera in a red dress seated on a chair with her legs propped up the kitchen counter and captioned it:





“Happiest birthday mbaya wangu. More life, more blessing #OB #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove,”





The post has set tongues wagging given the manner in which the two broke up.





Vera humiliated Otile claiming that he did not satisfy her sexually due to his small dick and stated that she was the one teaching him how to make love to a woman during the time they were dating.





She went on to state that Otile was broke and was living off her including trying to borrow some Sh500, 000 from her to buy a car.





On his part, Otile claimed that Vera was a sex addict who wanted to have sex all the time and he couldn’t keep up with her crazy demands.





The two have since moved on with Otile dating a sexy Ethiopian lass and Vera falling for a Tanzanian doctor.





See the post below.