Saturday October 26, 2019-

Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has launched scathing attack at Deputy President William Ruto for trying to undermine Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Orengo, who is also the Senate Minority Leader, said Ruto is bribing MPs from Central Kenya to reject BBI.





The senator said Ruto is the man who financed over 40 leaders from Mt Kenya region to address a press conference and reject BBI.





The leaders led by Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni said they will reject a proposal to either elect a Prime Minister or President in Parliament.





"Our people are underrepresented. What we want is one man one vote, “Kioni said.





According to Orengo the 40 lawmakers are on Ruto’s payroll and they were paid to admonish BBI.





BBI is an initiative spearheaded by National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader, Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta with an aim of increasing seats in the Executive to avoid winner takes all scenario during presidential election.



