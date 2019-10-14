Monday, October 14, 2019 - A Toyota Landcruiser carrying miraa was caught on camera being washed away by raging floods at Takaba area in Mandera County.





The driver tried to cruise through the raging floods and perhaps prove the power of a Toyota Landcruiser to the public but the monster car that has been designed to cruise through harsh terrain was swept away.





Luckily, the driver had a miraculous escape after he was rescued from the raging floods as the car was swept away.





Watch the video.