Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - A lady has shared a shocking video on twitter showing the moment a randy taxi driver started masturbating while driving her.





The driver is seen with one hand on the gear stick and the other on the steering wheel while his erect dick can be seen under his black t-shirt.





After a while, the crazy driver starts to stroke his dick under his shirt as the female passenger recorded the madness in disbelief.





Then, without a care in the world, he lifts his t-shirt and exposes his mjulubeng and proceeds to masturbate, much to the disgust of the female passenger in the car.





While sharing the video on twitter, the lady wrote:



"The rubbish I witnessed today in a taxi in abj,"









Watch the shocking video below.