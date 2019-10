In 2018 life was going on well.I had taken a loan of Ksh 2 million to build my mother a house in Bungoma and buy a small car to take me to work.I went to my bank and processed the loan without the knowledge of my wife. Few days later while I was in a pub watching football,my wife got a chance to stumble on the loan application form and the house plan I had bought from a construction company.

That evening I was made to answer 1000 questions on why I don’t make her happy and that I always concentrate on my mother.I explained that my mother is ageing, I must make her happy by replacing the mud house with a permanent one. On hearing that, she shouted, “that’s not possible,you have to build my mother a house too. Since we got marr

ied there is nothing you’ve done for our family,all the money you get goes to your family”