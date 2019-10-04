Friday, October 4, 2019 - A few days ago, a student from Vera Beauty College was found murdered and her body dumped in napier grass.





The young lady was brutally murdered by her boyfriend who is identified as Mustafa Makinia, a serial murderer who was out on bond after he was linked to the death of another lady he was dating.





A spot check on Mustafa’s facebook posts reveals that he was living a troubled life.





He might have been recruited to a cult or going through depression.





Just look at these posts from the suspect’s facebook page.





He had even posted a photo of the Vera Beauty College lady that he brutally murdered and labeled her a lesbian.