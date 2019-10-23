Wednesday, October 23, 2019- A 23-year old man was on Tuesday arraigned in a Nairobi court for allegedly threatening and calling his mother a ’stupid prostitute’ after night out.





The accused, Alex Kilungya, threatened to beat up his mother Jackline Mumbua Muli at her house in Kaloleni Estate, Nairobi on October 21 after she ‘took too long’ to open the door for him.





Alex had returned home at around 5:30 am after Mashujaa Day night out and his mother was still asleep.





After knocking a few times with no response, he came impatient and banged the door calling his mother a stupid prostitute, and broke windows.





When his younger sister, Ann Mutheu, opened the door for him, he grabbed a Sufuria and threatened to beat her up and their mother for taking ‘too long’ to open the door for him.





The mother called and reported the matter to Makongeni police station and three cops rushed to her house, and rescued her.





Kilungya was charged with causing disturbance but denied the charges before magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makandara law courts and was released on a cash bail of Sh30, 000.





The case will be mentioned again on February 27, next year.



