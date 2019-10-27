Sunday October 27, 2019

-Turkana Women Representative, Joyce Emanikor, has vowed has vowed to lobby leaders from the pastoral communities to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Speaking in Eldoret on Saturday during Turkana Cultural night, Emanikor said BBI is being used by some self-centred individuals for their interests.





“The BBI report does not have anything to help Turkana, Pokot, and other pastoralist communities. It will not see the light since it's dead on arrival,” Emanikor who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto said.





“I will lobby leaders from the patrol communities to reject this animal called BBI at it is now it only about President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga and not Kenyans,” she added.





The legislator further said that as pastoral communities, they are skeptical about the referendum push by the BBI team which has nothing good to offer to the marginalized communities.





Emanikor spoke even as a section of Mt Kenya leaders vowed to oppose BBI should it propose picking of the Executive by parliament.



