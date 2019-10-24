Thursday October 24, 2019

-Over 30 MPs from Mt Kenya region have said they

will oppose the parliamentary system of governance should the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report propose so.





Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday, the legislators said they will reject a proposal to either elect a Prime Minister or President in Parliament.





"Our people are underrepresented. What we want is one man one vote," Ndaragua MP,Jeremiah Kioni, stated.





They said that inclusivity in the government will play a big role but it should be able to address leadership, representation, resource, allocation and the structure of the government.





The BBI has proposed the introduction of a parliamentary system of government with a powerful Prime Minister and two deputies, radically overhauling the current system of governance.





The BBI team is against the winner-takes-all presidential system, largely blamed for political tensions and post-election violence.



