Thursday October 3, 2019 - The Jubilee candidate in the Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, has suffered yet another setback after more Jubilee leaders turned against him.





Jubilee Youth Leaders endorsed his rival, ODM party candidate, Bernard Imran Okoth, stating that Mariga was not the right aspirant for the party.





Addressing a Press Conference at AIC Church, Kibra, the youth led by Zack Kinuthia and Isaac Ngugi, stated that their loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta would not be affected by their choice.





They described Mariga's candidature as a move intended to cause disharmony in the party adding that it was opposing the handshake agreement between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga.





“It has been made to appear as if one of our own is vying on a Jubilee party ticket in the upcoming Kibra by-election but today as Jubilee youth leaders from Kibra, we distance ourselves from that particular project that is being forced down our throats, and hereby endorse Imran.”





“Having evaluated all the candidates, we have come to the conclusion that the best candidate with the vision and clout to fit the gap and continue with the great work left by the late Ken Okoth is none other than Imran,” Kinuthia said.





Describing Imran as a dedicated leader, the youth vowed to support the ODM candidate by mobilising supporters and protecting his votes.





Kinuthia further faulted Mariga for never participating in any Jubilee activity nor understanding the ideals of the party.



