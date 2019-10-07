Monday October 7, 2019 - A section of Jubilee leaders have claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is in support of ODM candidate, Imran Okoth, in the upcoming Kibra by-elections.





Speaking on Sunday, the leaders led by Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, exuded confidence that Imran will win the mini poll since he has the backing of the Head of State.





Kamanda disclosed that Jubilee candidate, Macdonald Mariga, is supported by people who do not support the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader, Raila Odinga last.





"I am a nominated Member of Parliament and directly answerable to the Jubilee Party leader who is President Uhuru Kenyatta.”





“I cannot defy my party leader.”





“Imran is the candidate supported by everyone behind the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga," said Kamanda at PCEA Kibera parish.





Kamanda further said that Uhuru will not be seen in any of Mariga's campaign.





"You will not see President Kenyatta coming here to campaign for Mariga because he is supporting Imran,” he said.





Similar sentiments were echoed by other Jubilee leaders among them Maoka Maore (MP Igembe North), former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, and former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru.





Mariga's candidature has elicited mixed reactions in the Jubilee Party despite getting the President's endorsement.



