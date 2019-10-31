Thursday October 31, 2019 - Former President Daniel Moi is fighting for his life at the Nairobi Hospital after one of his lungs collapsed.





Doctors who spoke on condition of anonymity said one of Moi’s lungs has failed and he is using a complex machine to breath.





Respiratory failure is a condition in which the level of oxygen in the blood becomes dangerously low or the level of carbon dioxide in the blood becomes dangerously high.





It can be caused by an injury that impairs or compromises the respiratory system therefore affecting the amount of oxygen in the blood.





Moi’s lead doctor, Dr David Silverstein, has expressed confidence that they will stabilize the former President who is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).





However as Moi battles for his life at ICU, his daughter, Jennifer Moi, is also fighting for her life in one of the city’s hospital.





Moi‘s longterm aide, Joshua Kulei, is also hospitalized in one of the city’s major hospitals over undisclosed illness.





Jennifer and Kulei are said to be very sick.



