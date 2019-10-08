Tuesday October 8, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto’s elder son, Nick Ruto, has officially joined his father’s campaign trail ahead of 2022 General Elections.





Over the past few weeks, Ruto's son, Nick, has been holding political activities across the country which mainly target the youth, the population which plays key roles in polls.





Last week, Nick was in Siaya County, a stronghold of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, where he participated in various fundraisers targeting the youth.





Over the weekend, Nick visited Mombasa, another County which has predominantly voted for Odinga in previous elections, where he was invited by community leader, Mohamed Hassan.





"This is the right thing.”





“Instead of youths engaging in dr ugs and other illicit substances, sports play a fundamental role in reshaping their lives.”





“I have talked to Mohammed and he has explained to me how these activities help.”





“I am told one youth is now earning income for participating in sports.”





"I request Kenyan youths to join such activities.”





“These are events which can uplift them.”





“The Government should come out, speak to these youths and help them make progress in life," stated Nick Ruto.





An insider in Ruto’s political machine revealed that Nick is a key player in Ruto’s campaign team.





"He is involved in all activities involving the father's campaigns.”





“In fact, he closely works with organisers and his father trusts him so much," he said.





Nick Ruto graduated from Kenya School of Law in February and was subsequently admitted to the bar.





He's said to be learning along his father's legal team.



