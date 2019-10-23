Wednesday October 23, 2019 -The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report presentation suffered a setback as members of the team which was tasked with announcing the findings disagreed.





According to reports, the team's co-secretary Paul Mwangi claimed on Tuesday that the report was ready for presentation in line with the Wednesday, October 23 deadline.





"We are yet to be advised on when to give it," Mwangi noted affirming that the team was ready to hand over the report to the two principals.





"It is ready. We expect to present it to the president most likely later this week," Florence Omolo, a member of the team divulged.





However, some members claimed that the report was not ready and that it would be presented at the end of the month, as it was still under scrutiny.





President Kenyatta attended the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in Japan on Tuesday, October 22, again throwing off members of BBI who were preparing to present the document to him on Wednesday.





The BBI team was formed to collect views from Kenyans and offer recommendations on contentious issues.





The issues included ethnic antagonism and competition, lack of national ethos, inclusivity, devolution, divisive elections, safety and security, and corruption.





The division in the team also came as a result of whether the country would be subjected to a vote when the report is finally presented.





One side felt that increasing the size of the government would not be the cure while the other proposed that a change in the law to reorganize the government would solve the problems presented by Kenyans.



