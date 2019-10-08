Tuesday October 8, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has hatched another tactic in his campaign for McDonald Mariga when he opened his home to Kibra residents.





Last week on Friday, Ruto hosted the residents and top Jubilee leaders at Karen home to influence them in favour of Mariga ahead of the upcoming by-election.





"Hosted a delegation of grassroots leaders from Kibra constituency and elected leaders in Nairobi County to drum up support for the Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga," Ruto tweeted.





Among the leaders who honoured the invite were Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro , Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga .





McDonald Mariga and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie were also present.





The DP went ahead to assure Kenyans that the Jubilee party was, by all means, going to clinch the Kibra seat in the November mini-poll.





At the same time, he refuted claims that the Kibra by-election was a supremacy battle between him and ODM leader Raila Odinga .





Ruto noted that the November by-election was an opportunity for Kibra residents to elect a leader who would serve them for the following three years and not a contest between top leaders in the country.





"Let no one confuse you that the Kibra by-election is a contest between Raila, Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi . The contest in Kibra is between McDonald Mariga, Eliud Owalo , Imran Okoth and the rest," DP Ruto stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



