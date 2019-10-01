Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - Vocal Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has raised an alarm after he was served plastic fish in a city restaurant.





Keter took photos of the plastic fish that he was served and ranted on twitter saying that he only heard stories of Kenyans being served plastic food until yesterday when he found out that the delicious fish he had just been served was plastic.





According to Keter, it didn’t cross his mind that such a popular hotel which he didn’t name can serve plastic food.





“I have been hearing stories of people being served plastic fish and I had never imagined or believed that one can serve individuals with plastic food,but today I had a worst experience ever in my life to have been served plastic fish in a place I could never imagine.” The popular MP posted.