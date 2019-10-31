Thursday October 31, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has hinted at a new alliance after Kibra polls.





In a statement while being interviewed yesterday on KTN, Sifuna said ODM party shall forge new alliances after the Kibra poll, accusing NASA affiliates of sabotage.





“We have our friends from NASA who want to use the opportunity to formalise their divorce from the coalition,” Mr. Sifuna said.





Sifuna said Raila Odinga's party has no interest in working with Amani National Congress, Ford Kenya and to some extent Wiper Party which have fielded candidates in Kibra.





“Out of this by-election, we are going to count our friends and our enemies.”





“New alliances will be formed.”





“We are counting on our friends like Maina Kamanda (Jubilee), Cleophas Malala and Geoffrey Osotsi (both of ANC) in this election.”





“This same team will spearhead the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and proceed to the 2022 elections,” Sifuna said.





However, Ford Kenya Secretary-General, Eseli Simiyu, has dismissed Sifuna’s sentiments, saying he is the problem bedeviling NASA.





“ODM is the problem in the coalition.”





“But I understand where they are coming from.”





“They want to cut links with the other partners so that they don’t demand their share of the political parties funding,” Simiyu said.



