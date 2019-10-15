Tuesday October 15, 2019 - Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA) has given Debroso Construction Company a Sh 1 billion tender to maintain a section of the Nairobi-Thika Highway.





The little known company was registered in 2013 and has not paid any tax to the Government despite winning the lucrative tender.





Debroso will be expected to keep the Nairobi-Ruiru section of the highway under 24-hour surveillance for two years doing repairs, according to tender details made public by KENHA.





The mandate of the company extends to other feeder roads of the section of the highway that leads to the Nairobi Central Business District.





According to State Law office, Debroso is owned by Adow Ali Adan Hassan and Abdi Qafar Ali Adan.





The two businessmen have not been paying taxes despite winning a Sh 1 billion tender financed by taxpayers’ money.



