Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - There was shock and drama at Mombasa SGR Terminus after a woman strip naked infront of her little daughter.





The woman who was of sound mind reportedly removed her clothes and stripped naked as the public watched to protest the new rules in the terminus where passengers are forced to buy water and food from the Chinese before boarding the train.





The woman protested saying that she is tired of being colonized in her own country.





Other passengers joined her in the protests that brought business in the busy terminus to a standstill.





Here’s a video courtesy of Ma3Route.