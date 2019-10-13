Sunday, October 13, 2019

-A woman was shocked after busting her husband being drilled by another man in a hotel.





The jilted woman recorded the video from the hotel premises where her husband was being drilled and posted it on facebook live, letting the whole world know that her husband is gay.





The poor man who was covered in shame was seen running like a headless chicken after his wife caught him red handed being drilled by another man.



He was praying for the heavens to swallow him after he was caught in the shameful act.





Watch the video.



