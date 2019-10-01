Tuesday October 1, 2019 -The Kenya Ferry Services on Tuesday announced the temporary closure of the Likoni Ferry crossing point after the Sunday evening tragedy in which a woman and her daughter drowned after their vehicle slid from the ferry to the Indian Ocean.





The ferry services were suspended to facilitate the identification of the vehicle and removal of casualties, following the tragic accident.





While addressing the media, Ferry Services Managing Director, Bakari Gowa, made it clear that the suspension of services was done to ensure the safety of the divers undertaking the body retrieval operation.





He went on to urge the public urged to use alternative routes.





The Ferry Services boss also stated that they had contracted private divers to facilitate retrieval of the bodies that were reportedly trapped at the bottom of the Ocean.





According to Gowa's latest update, search and rescue teams from Kenya Navy, KPA, Kenya Fisheries Research Institute & Private Contracted Divers have located the position of the vehicle wreckage, going on to reveal that it was approximately 173 feet below the water surface.



