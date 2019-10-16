Wednesday October 16, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated that he has no plans of clinging onto power after the completion of his second and final term in office.





Speaking when he launched the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station in Naivasha, Uhuru said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is not meant to create positions as alleged by some politicians led by Deputy President William Ruto.





The President also warned leaders who are attempting to derail his agenda.





He insisted that nothing will stop him from initiating development projects across the country.





Uhuru also asked leaders to concentrate on service delivery rather than side shows.





“I have said those who want to continue talking and they do not know where the country is headed to continue.”





“Those of us who are ready to work will work.”





“We will not be defeated by those who keep talking,” he said.





There have been allegations that the Head of State will remain in power after the end of his term in office.





The handshake has left Deputy President William Ruto’s camp in jitters.



