Monday October 7, 2019 - National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has come to the defence of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, following controversial orders at Likoni on Friday.





While in the company of Transport CS, James Macharia, Raila ordered stopping of dredging activities to allow recovery of bodies of a mother and child whose vehicle plunged into the ocean.





The orders sparked controversy within the ruling Jubilee administration, with some MPs allied to DP William Ruto accusing him of issuing illegal orders.





Speaking yesterday, Muturi said that Raila had a right to issue orders given that he's an engineer by profession, adding that he may have issued them in form of opinion.





Besides, he said, Odinga is a Special African Union High Representative for Infrastructural Development, thus his opinion on recovery of bodies was valid.





“He can express his opinion as an African Union Envoy for Infrastructure.”





“Since he holds no position in Government, I will take it that he was expressing his opinion, perhaps as an engineer also.”





"What I don’t know is whether the instruction was based on some advice from experts or it was a spur of the moment,” Muturi said.



