Saturday October 26, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto marked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s birthday in style reminding him of a secret agreement they had on what they would do once he exits office.





The DP delved into the controversial topic of his retirement from politics, leaving Kenyans confused.





Taking to Twitter, Ruto stated that he is looking forward to fulfilling an agreement he agreed on with President Uhuru Kenyatta once they retire without revealing what the agreement.





“As we age, I look forward to what we agreed on to do when we retire. Remember? UBARIKIWE MPAKA USHANGAE!” read Ruto’s message in part.





He wished the President a happy birthday, fondly referring to him as a friend and boss, hailing him as an inspiration to millions of Kenyans.





"Happy birthday my boss and greatest friend Uhuru Kenyatta. You're a greatest inspiration to me, Jubilee leadership and millions of Kenyans as youngest president we've ever had," he said.





Here is Ruto’s full happy birthday message to Uhuru that has left a lot to be desired.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



