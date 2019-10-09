Wednesday October 9, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has apologized to his rich Karen friends over the noise and disruption caused by the poor Kibra people outside his gate on Tuesday.





Through his Communication Director Emanuel Tallam, Ruto vowed to never let the commotion that was witnessed on Tuesday come between them again.





This is after a group of youths, allegedly allied to Kibra MP hopeful McDonald Mariga, held demonstrations outside the premises, after allegedly being blocked from seeing the DP.





In a tweet later in the day, Tallam apologized to the DP's neighbours, saying that the standoff emanated from persons unaware of the code of conduct of the posh neighbourhood.





"Our sincere apology to the residents of Karen who are offended by the "noise" of DP Ruto's Kibera neighbours vising his residence in Karen. One day they will live in Karen and won't make noise...kuteseka ni kwa muda (suffering is temporary)," he said.





In an earlier tweet, he also sought to apologize to anyone who might have been irked by the delegation's presence at Ruto's homestead altogether.





"I didn't know it was a crime for DP Ruto to host his neighbours from Kibra at his posh residence in Karen. Our sincere apology to those offended," he added.





Among those who have questioned the incident is ODM leader Raila Odinga's son Raila Odinga Junior, who has insinuated that they might have been protesting a dishonoured promise.





