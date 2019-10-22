Tuesday, October 22, 2019

-Most of the private owned churches these days have been turned into lucrative businesses where rogue pastors pull stunts and perform fake miracles to pull crowds to their churches.





Instead of preaching the Gospel of righteousness, they are busy staging managing miracles and looking for fame through crazy stunts.





A case in point is this rogue pastor who is in the same league with notorious Kenyan preachers Kanyari and Ng’ang’a.





The self –proclaimed prophet tore the Bible and fed it to church members.





The brainwashed congregants lined up like fools to eat the pieces of the Bible instead of questioning the pastor’s stupid stunts.





A lady who seems to be coached by the rogue pastor , started speaking in tongues after swallowing a piece of the bible.



Watch video.





















