Tuesday October 1, 2019- A number of European embassies in Nairobi have warned their citizens on the risk of marrying from a particular community in Kenya.





This comes at the height of brutal murder of Dutchman where the wife of the late tycoon Tob Cohen, Mrs. Sarah Wairimu is being treated as a prime suspect going by the incriminating evidence presented by Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI).





Impeccable sources told The Kenyan DAILY POST there was a circulation within the foreign embassies warning their citizens particularly against Kikuyu women following the mysterious death of Cohen and others, including local men.





Kikuyu women according to the circular are not interested in marriage but the fortunes and can go at all disposal to get control of the wealth after luring the foreigners into marriage despite having families.





The circular advised foreigners to marry girls from other tribes like Luos and Luhyas who many are professionals and home makers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST