Saturday, October 26, 2019-A popular Ugandan music promoter left the Netizens in shock after he tied his beautiful wife like a dog and beat her black and blue for having an extra-marital affair.

The merciless promoter who is identified as, Prince  Juuko Martin, posted photos of his wife with a swollen face and bruises all over her  body, after he gave her a dog’s beating.

He further posted photos of his wife’s alleged secret lover and stated that he has closed the business that he had opened for her after she turned it into a prostitution den.

The jilted music promoter narrated how he has given his wife a good life but she has the audacity of dishing out her flesh to another man.

See photos of the injuries his cheating wife sustained after he gave her a proper beating.







See photos of her secret lover.

Here’s a photo of the jilted husband.
