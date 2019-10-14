Monday, October 14, 2019 - Ida Odinga, the wife of Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is engaged in a vicious battle with her late son’s Ethiopian wife, Lwam Bekele, as they fight over his vast wealth.





Raila’s family led by his wife and last born daughter, Winnie, became uncomfortable after Lwam was granted the letter to administer Fidel’s estate, which is believed to be raking in millions of shillings.





In court documents, Ida Odinga accuses Lwam Bekele of masterminding the death of her son and gives reasons why she believes that her late son’s wife should not inherit the estate.





She further claims that the Ethiopian beauty vanished soon after Fidel was buried.





She also cut off communication with Raila’s family, raising questions as to why she cut ties with her late husband’s family after he died.





On her part, Lwam says Ida has been making false and unkind remarks about her in connection to the sudden death of her husband.





She further told the court that Raila’s family doesn’t support her son’s education after her husband died.





The case will be mentioned on October 16th 2019.