Friday October 11, 2019-

Kenya Tea Development Agency management led by Chairman Peter Kanyago, chief executive officer, Lerionka Tiampati and company secretary John Omanga have sponsored an all-expenses paid trip to the United States of America for Agriculture cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.





The trip was to stop Kiunjuri’s ministry from investigating the two over massive theft and plunder of public resources living Tea farmers with nothing.





Already the Senate and National Assembly have summoned the three directors to explain how tea prices are dropping yet in other countries tea farmers are paid handsomely.





On Monday this week, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria and Muranga Governor, Mwangi Wa Iriia asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate KTDA directors since they are behind Tea prices fluctuations.





“If Kiunjuri feels that he must eat with KTDA, he should do so but reform the sector, because the corruption war being wedged by Uhuru Kenyatta will soon or later catch up with him and KTDA chaps even when they finally leave office, “ said one of MPs from Central Kenya.





Already DCI has sent some undercover officers to KTDA offices and it is just a matter of time before this hyenas are arrested and sent to jail.



