Friday October 4, 2019 -Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has differed with ANC Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as he defended the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.





Speaking at the University of Nairobi, Musyoka said the union between the two has brought about relative peace, adding that there is a need for Kenyans to embrace handshake.





According to the Wiper Party leader, the handshake has opened businesses in the country, with many Kenyans getting jobs due to peace and tranquility.





"I applaud Hon. Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta for the handshake. It resulted in peace and now businessmen can operate freely and employ more people," he said as quoted in a tweet.





Musalia Mudavadi had trashed the handshake, saying it was not genuine and that it was based on threats.





He told a gathering of Kenyans in the diaspora that some Western countries threatened to cancel visas for Raila and opposition leaders and their associates unless they entered into a political deal.





Without disclosing the Western countries, Mudavadi said the visa bans were targeting opposition leaders, their spouses, children, and their relatives.





“I want you to go home knowing that I, Musalia, do not believe in cheating you. I believe in telling you the truth. So what gave birth to a handshake is personal survival rather than patriotism.”





“The secret is that slowly visas were being cancelled. And when Visas are cancelled, they don’t just cancel yours alone. They cancel yours, that of your wife, children, and relatives,” he said.



