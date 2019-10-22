Tuesday October 22, 2019 - Githunguri MP, Gabriel Kago, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack the entire members of the Kenya Dairy Board for allowing the importation of milk from Uganda.





The Jubilee legislator said the move has affected local milk prices and slowed down the growth of the dairy industry in Kenya particularly in Mt Kenya region.





The legislator wondered why the industry regulator could allow products from outside when local farmers have enough produce to sustain the market.





The MP made these remarks at the Annual General Meeting of the Githunguri Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society at the Githunguri Stadium on Monday.





Data from KDB shows that Kenya imports milk from Uganda to meet its shortfall.





Statistics show that Kenya bought milk worth Sh520 million from Uganda last year.





On its part, Kenya sold dairy products valued at Sh290 million to Uganda during that same period.



