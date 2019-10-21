Monday October 21, 2019 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, has been dealt a severe blow in his battle with Fidel Odinga’s widow over her late husband’s estate.





This is after Fidel’s secret lover, Phoebe Akinyi Gweno, who is said to have delivered Fidel’s twins, a boy and a girl, emerged and disowned a suit filed by Ida Odinga.





Akinyi has termed the court battle started by Ida as malicious, raising interest about what she tells the court.





She vowed never to subject her children to DNA testing as ordered by the court to determine if the late Fidel is their biological father.





Ida’s case is solely built on these twins as she wants the court to declare them Fidel’s so that they can inherit their father’s estate and by extension she may have a say in the administration of the estate.





Akinyi has been managing a forex Bureau at Adams Arcade and sometimes at Warwick Centre in Gigiri.





It is not clear whether she had an intimate relationship with Fidel but Odinga's son used to change his money there and conduct his M-Pesa transactions at the same bureau.





"We do not know if Fidel actually had a relationship with Akinyi and whether the twins are actually Fidel's," Akinyi's colleague at the Forex Bureau said.





In the request filed in the High Court under a certificate of urgency, Akinyi asserts that she is the biological mother of the twins – a girl and a boy — but the birth certificates do not identify the father.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



