Sunday October 13, 2019 -Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday summoned five people in connection with the drowning of Miriam Kigenda and her 4 year old 14 days ago.





Miriam and Amanda drowned when their Toyota Ispsum slid of the Likoni Ferry and sunk into the bottom of the Indian Ocean.





DCI summoned coxswain MV Harambee, Amos Bushuru, two employees of Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) as well as two private guards who were at the scene during the unfortunate incident.





"So far we have questioned five people, two private security guards who were at the ferry on the said day, a coxswain and two top ferry managers," Likoni OCPD Benjamin Rotich stated.





The move came hours after John Wambua, Mariam Kighenda's husband confirmed that the ill-fated car was in parking gear and the breaks were engaged.





“The car was in parking gear and its handbrake up. We do not understand how the car in such a state could have slid into the ocean," Wambua said.





Wambua said his wife and his child may have been killed and urged DCI detectives to establish what happened.



