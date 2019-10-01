Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - It has emerged that the merciless man who raped, killed and chopped off body parts of Vera Beauty College student identified as Emma is a serial murderer.





According to information shared on social media, the serial murderer, who is reportedly in police custody, murdered another lady called Nancy recently.





Emma’s twin sister, Sharon Wanyotta, shared a photo of the suspected serial murderer on her facebook page and captioned, “this is the killer, you deserve to rot in jail.”





There were protests around Moi’s Bridge where the body was discovered as residents blamed police for laxity because the same suspect who killed Emma has previously been linked to the murder of another lady.

Here’s the serial murderer.