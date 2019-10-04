Friday October 4, 2019 - An inquest seeking to establish the circumstances under which former Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru, died has been informed that his wife, Catherine Kirunda, was sleeping with her watchman.





Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Peter Mailanyi, revealed that Gakuru’s estranged wife was too close to Josphat Mwangi alias Baba Maina who was the watchman.





The inquest heard that Mr Mwangi used to visit the couple’s Runda home in the absence of the Governor.





The inquest heard that at one point, the Governor had moved with his personal items to Nairobi Club.





The prosecution also alleged that Catherine had an intimate relationship with Gakuru’s driver, Samuel Kinyanjui, who survived when the Governor died in a road accident along the Nairobi-Nyeri Highway in year 2017.





However, Catherine denied all these claims and said though they were planning to divorce with Gakuru, their relationship was cordial and she was not having sex with Mwangi or Kinyanjui.



