Friday October 18,2019 - Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has once again blasted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, claiming that he is not “the biological father” of his children





Raila Odinga and Mama Ida sired Rosemary Odinga, Fidel Odinga, Winnie Odinga and Raila Odinga Jnr.





But according to Miguna Miguna, Fidel‘s father was Dan Owino while Winnie and Jnr‘s father is Joe Ager.





“Both Junior Odinga and Winnie Odinga are the BIOLOGICAL children of JOE AGER whom Ida got when The People's Con-Man @RailaOdingawas in jail."



"It explains why Ager was the first person Raila appointed as Prime Minister and after the HandChieth. No more lies! #DespostsMustFall,” Miguna wrote on Twitter





“Fidel Odinga was the BIOLOGICAL SON of the late DAN OWINO."



"Raila married Ida when she was pregnant with Fidel."



"That is why Fidel's house was built outside Raila's Bondo home."



"And the reason he was NOT buried beside his own house or inside Raila's homestead."



"TRUTH SETS US FREE!,” Miguna added.



