Monday October 21, 2019 -The battle pitting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga and late Fidel Odinga’s wife, Lwam Bekelle, over the control of Fidel’s estate has turned badly on Ida.





This is after Phoebe Akinyi Gweno, who is said to have delivered Fidel Odinga's twins, has emerged and disowned a suit filed by Ida.





Akinyi has termed the court battle started by Ida as malicious, raising interest about what she tells the court.





“The petition is marred with ill will and malicious motives, creating a tussle with the deceased's widow on one side and the deceased's mother and siblings on the other, her lawyer John Swaka said.





"The interested party and her children have been left in between owing to her seeking to be enjoined as an interested party to clear the air and give her position on the same,” he said.





According to court documents obtained, Akinyi said she wants to be a party to the case in the interests of her children and to “clear the air.”





She filed the affidavit on Friday, just four days after the High Court ordered a DNA test on the twins to determine if they are indeed the late Fidel’s children. If not, they present the Odinga’s with tough options.



