His right hand man went and got a woman. They agreed on the rates. The girl was escorted to Kibwana’s room. The agreed prices was Ksh 20,000. Within fifteen minutes the girl started screaming in the room. Kibwana indeed, is Bwana Chuma. An aide of the governor quickly came to the room to help sort out the problem. The Kamba whore who was crying profusely narrated in Kamba language what she was going through. She had agreed on virginal sex butt Kibwana had lied to her. Set her up doggy style, went for a few strokes. He then put it in the wrong hole and pinned her down. He impaled her and indeed, Kibwana is Vlad the Impaler, due to his love of anal sex.The girl screamed in pain as the man sodomized her. Her wails attracted people. To save face, the governor gave the girl extra Ksh 10,000 to ease the pain that was throbbing in her destroyed behind. He had bore into her like an electric drill. For the girl, she had literally learned the meaning of the phrase, ‘Tear you a new asshole.’